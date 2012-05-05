(Adds background, details)
ROME May 5 Luca Luciani, head of Brazil's
second biggest wireless phone group TIM Participacoes
, who has been embroiled in an investigation into
irregular SIM cards, has resigned, the group's parent company
Telecom Italia said on Saturday.
In a brief statement, Telecom Italia said Luciani had
resigned from all management functions.
It said Telecom Italia chief financial officer Andrea
Mangoni would be appointed as interim head of its Brazilian
operations.
Luciani's departure had been widely expected after his name
emerged last month following the conclusion of a five-year probe
into the alleged fraudulent activation of about 37,000 SIM
cards, some issued to deceased or non-existent individuals.
Shares in TIM Participacoes fell 7 percent on Thursday as
rumours circulated of Luciani's impending departure.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by John Stonestreet)