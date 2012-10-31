* Sales growth slows as voice, fixed-line revenue drops
* Shares sink as Goldman, Credit Suisse trim forecasts
By Brad Haynes and Sérgio Spagnuolo
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Shares of TIM Participaçoes SA
, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, fell
on Wednesday as analysts cut their earnings forecasts after
revenue growth slowed in the third quarter.
Falling revenue from phone calls and fixed-line services led
the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA to post a
quarterly profit in line with a year earlier and slightly below
estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Credit Suisse Group analyst Andrew Campbell cut TIM's
year-end 2013 price target to 8.50 reais per share from 10
reais, maintaining his "underperform" recommendation and
forecasting lower operating profit after a 10 percent drop in
fixed-line revenue.
Revenue from voice services also appears to be shrinking due
to promotions by rivals, according to Goldman Sachs Group
analyst Lucio Aldworth, who cut his profit forecast by 5 percent
for the three years through 2014.
TIM's stock fell 3.8 percent to 7.02 reais in Sao Paulo,
nearing a 22-month low touched on Friday. The dimmer outlook
reflects a tougher environment for Brazilian wireless carriers,
which are jockeying for their share of a cooler market as
regulators demand more investments.
"This was a very challenging quarter for us," Chief
Executive Andrea Mangoni said on a conference call, adding that
public pressure from regulators had tarnished TIM's brand.
TIM received the brunt of a regulatory crackdown in July,
when Brazil's telecommunications regulator banned it from
selling new cell phone lines in 19 states for 10 days, until it
presented plans to invest more in improved service.
Mangoni said the company would meet its 2012 performance
targets and management forecast rising profit margins in coming
years.
TIM expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
to equal around 28 percent to 30 percent of revenue over the
next three years.
The company's so-called EBITDA margin fell to 25.5 percent
in the third quarter from 26.5 percent a year earlier, reducing
the margin in the first nine months of 2011 to 26.1 percent.