SAO PAULO Oct 29 TIM Participaçoes SA
, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said
on Tuesday that third-quarter profit fell 15.6 percent from a
year earlier to 315 million reais (US$144 million), according to
a securities filing.
The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said net
income missed an average forecast of 371 million reais in a
Reuters survey of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
4 percent to 1.25 billion reais compared with an average
forecast of 1.28 billion reais.