* Over 200 tonnes of minerals sold from Congo mine
* First tin due from smelter by end of March
* Buyers include Philips, Motorola, RIM
LONDON, Feb 26 An industry programme to revive
legal mining in eastern Congo after a crackdown on conflict
minerals will produce its first refined tin by the end of March,
its organisers said on Tuesday.
So far over 200 tonnes of tin ore have been sold to a
Malaysian smelter from the Kalimbi mine in South Kivu in the
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the Conflict Free Tin
Initiative (CFTI), the organisers said in a statement.
CFTI was designed to allow mineral exports from Congo's
violent east to flow again after the U.S. Dodd Frank law largely
brought the trade to a standstill.
Some 1,294 artisanal miners are working at the mine and have
more than doubled their earnings to $4-$6 per kg from $2/kg,
said CFTI, which was set up by UK-based industry body ITRI.
The initiative certifies that the tin ore is conflict-free
to ensure it does not fall foul of the law, which requires U.S.
companies to ensure their supply does not come from areas
controlled by armed groups or corrupt soldiers.
Seven containers of minerals worth about $1.7 million have
been exported so far to the Malaysia Smelting Corporation
, which is one of the partners in CFTI.
"The expectation is that the first tin metal will leave the
smelter around the end of March destined for end-users," the
statement said.
The conflict-free tin may have little trouble in finding a
buyer. Low stocks and a lack of investment in new tin mines in
recent years has limited global supply.
Companies that have pledged to purchase conflict-free
minerals include Philips Electronics, Motorola
Solutions and Research in Motion.