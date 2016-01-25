(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 22 China's main tin producers have
joined the cutback bandwagon with an announcement they will
curtail 17,000 tonnes of output this year.
As with similar announcements by Chinese producers across
the base metals spectrum, there may be more to this apparent
self-discipline than meets the eye.
But the cuts, if implemented, will help tighten further a
market already facing structural supply issues even before the
latest cross-commodities pricing rout.
Proof of that tightness comes in the form of chronically low
stocks in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses and the
resulting persistent stress in nearby time spreads.
A CRY FOR HELP
China is the world's largest tin producer and the nine
entities that have pledged to cut output account for around 80
percent of the country's output and 40 percent of global output,
according to industry body ITRI.
The 17,000 tonne cutbacks would represent a 12 percent drop
from 2015 production levels and are equivalent to 4-5 percent of
global output.
But, as with similar coordinated cutbacks announced in other
parts of the Chinese metals sector, these ones are in essence a
cry for central government help.
The tin market, according to the nine producers, "is
detached from fundamentals", for which read, "the current low
tin price is not our fault, it's the fault of speculators".
Faced with such market irrationality, the producers have
called on the government to help by buying up tin for its
strategic reserves.
And that is the real point of this announcement.
The current grand bargain between Beijing and Chinese metal
producers seems to be that if you want a government bail-out,
you must as an industry commit to closing capacity.
But the clear inference is also that Chinese tin producers
are sitting on a lot of unsold stock.
Given the existing constraints on Chinese production from
declining domestic mine production, that says much about the
poor state of demand in the world's largest user.
Indeed, tin usage is facing its own structural challenge
from the miniaturisation of solders and demand is estimated to
have contracted by a little over three percent last year,
according to ITRI.
That has evidently resulted in a domestic market surplus in
China, some of which has seeped out to the international market
over the last couple of months, albeit in a form that may not
make it onto the headline Chinese trade figures.
******************************************************
Graphic on Indonesian tin exports: tmsnrt.rs/1WAgydZ
******************************************************
INDONESIAN EXPORTS STILL FALLING
Ironically, the global market may actually need some of
those "grey" Chinese exports.
Because supply from Indonesia, the world's second largest
producer but its biggest exporter, continues to decline.
Exports last year fell to 70,154 tonnes from 75,927 tonnes
in 2014 based on pre-shipment checks by the country's ministry
of trade. It was the third consecutive year of lower exports and
the trend is only likely to continue into 2016.
Lower shipments result from a combination of the Indonesian
government's incremental clampdown on the cluster of independent
producers operating on the island's of Bangka and Belitung and
from low prices.
It's noticeable that there has been virtually no trade at
all on the local Indonesian Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(ICDX), which operates a de facto floor price mechanism.
The requirement that all exports be traded on the ICDX
before departing appears to have been loosened given the fact
that metal is still leaving the country despite LME prices
languishing near six-year lows.
The lack of trading does, however, point to the price
pressures afflicting Indonesian producers, many of which are
small, privately-owned affairs.
Elsewhere in the world most other major tin producers have
been running to stay still in the face of declining ore grades.
The only significant source of new supply in recent years
has been Myanmar and all that country's output has been heading
to China to offset declining Chinese mine production.
The upshot of all this is that while tin demand has been
contracting, supply has probably been contracting faster.
LOW STOCKS, TIGHT SPREADS
The effects of that dynamic are clear to see on the London
market. LME stocks fell by 49 percent, or 5,995 tonnes, last
year and at a current 4,890 tonnes open tonnage is low by any
historical benchmark.
Nor has much tin found its way into Shanghai Futures
Exchange (SHFE) warehouses since the launch of the new contract
in March 2015. Total registered tonnage stands at just 696
tonnes.
It's worth noting that LME stocks have remained low despite
increasing tension in the nearby spreads, which have flickered
in and out of backwardation for several months but without
attracting enough metal to allow a meaningful rebuild in
exchange inventory.
That spread tension has returned this week with the
benchmark cash-to-three-months LME spread CMSN0-3 closing
Thursday valued at $45 per tonne backwardation.
There is quite a lot of market chatter that this reflects
the emergence of a dominant long position. It hasn't appeared
yet in the LME's positioning reports, which are backdated by two
days, but evidently with such low stocks cover, it doesn't have
to be a mega position to show up on the LME's radar.
Moreover, the positioning landscape on the next three main
monthly prompts <0#LME-FBR> looks highly congested even by the
standards of the small room that is the London tin market.
Four shorts are facing off against four longs on the
February date and one of those longs is a fairly big one,
accounting for between 30 and 40 percent of open interest,
equivalent to between 2,800 and 3,700 tonnes.
That promises more spread tension ahead and backwardation
looks set to remain a feature of the London market until such
time as exchange stocks rebuild.
GOOD AND BAD NEWS
In this broader global context China's promised tin
production cutbacks are a mixture of good and bad news for the
tin price.
The good news is that if they cut by as much as promised,
and that may yet be a big "if", it will address the one obvious
part of the global supply chain that is characterised by surplus
metal.
Because there is little evidence of surplus anywhere else.
And in a world where supply rationing is perceived to be the
differentiator between relative price performance, tin is better
positioned than just about any other industrial metal.
The bad news is the implication that Chinese producers are
sitting on unsold stocks of tin. Why otherwise would they ask
the government to start buying it up?
That brings with it the potential for more "grey" exports in
the coming months whenever the Shanghai-London arbitrage makes
it profitable, as was the case in the fourth quarter of last
year.
Stockpiling the stuff in China with government assistance
may mitigate the immediate risk of more export seepage but
doesn't really address the root causes of low Shanghai prices.
Cutbacks will but it remains to be seen just how hard a
bargain Beijing exacts from its tin producers in return for a
helping hand.
(Editing by David Evans)