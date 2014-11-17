(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON Nov 17 Tin is once again failing to live up to its bull hype.

The price of the soldering metal on the London Metal Exchange (LME) last month touched a 15-month low of $19,000 per tonne. Down by over 10 percent on the start of the year, it is vying with copper and lead for worst performer of 2014.

Yet back in January analysts in the Reuters poll picked tin as a likely positive performer this year, based on a near unanimous view that supply would fail to meet demand.

Tin's supply challenge, a combination of depleting grades at existing producers and a lack of new mines, is a core part of this metal's bull narrative.

So too is Indonesia, the world's largest exporter. The country has exerted increasing control over the band of free-wheeling producers operating out of the tin-rich islands of Bangka and Belitung.

The government has introduced new minimum purity standards on exports and required everything that leaves the country to be first traded on a local bourse, the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX).

The explicit aims are to increase the value of the country's minerals exports and to instil some environmental discipline over producers. The implicit aim is to achieve higher prices, wresting pricing power from the "speculators" on the LME in favour of industrial players trading on the ICDX.

Quite evidently, things are not going to Indonesian plan.

But which has stymied tin's bullish prospects this year? Funds or fundamentals? Or both?

FUNDS

Speculative money flows on the LME can now be tracked thanks to the exchange's new Commitments of Traders Report (COTR).

The report by its very nature can only offer a partial picture on the complex positioning landscape on the LME, but the "managed money" component is a relatively clean prism through which to see investment flows.

Although tin's occasional illiquidity deters many larger investment players, the LME's COTR still shows over 90 currently active money managers.

And, it is clear from the graphic below, they have been steadily trimming long positions and adding to short positions since around the start of August.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on managed money positions on LME tin: link.reuters.com/dew43w

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Indeed, the net long position shrank to just 0.6 percent of open interest at the end of October. It recovered marginally to 1.5 percent in the first week of November but is still the lowest of any of the major LME metals.

The shift in positioning neatly dovetails with tin's price performance over the same period, the market breaking down through support at $22,000 late in August and accumulating downside momentum until that mid-October low down at $19,000.

Indonesians, government officials and producers alike, will likely view the linkage as proof that "speculators" have stymied the price to the point that the country is now actively considering withholding supply from the market as a way of supporting prices.

Yet, while short-selling by money managers does seem, at the very least, to have exacerbated the price breakdown since August, it's worth considering the lay of the land before then.

The LME only launched its positioning reports at the end of July but at that time the managed money net long position on tin was over 14 percent of open interest. Only zinc boasted a higher net long ratio.

Back then, it seems, "speculators" were actively supporting the tin price above $22,000 per tonne, in effect working with the Indonesian authorities, who have used a "suggested opening bid" on ICDX trading as an unofficial floor price.

It's still noticeable, by the way, how many funds have kept the tin faith on the LME. The shift in net positioning has been much more about new shorts being initiated than old longs closed out.

So, how come the price wasn't going higher if both London funds and Indonesian authorities were on the same side?

FUNDAMENTALS

The simple answer is fundamentals. And particularly those of supply, given tin's bull story rests not on its somewhat unexciting usage profile but on its supposed lack of new mines.

Firstly, despite Indonesia's best efforts to limit exports, including a brief moratorium on sales in September, shipments have fallen by only a marginal 10 percent so far this year.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on Indonesia's (official) tin exports: link.reuters.com/few43w

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Indeed, there is a strong suspicion that the official figure of 65,575 tonnes is an undercount. The official figures are provided by the Ministry of Trade and denote what is being registered and checked under the country's new export regime.

Other forms of tin, such as solder or alloys, may still be seeping out of the country.

Certainly, the Indonesian police suspect as much, which is why they swooped on 2,000 tonnes of outbound shipments in September.

The authorities evidently have their suspicions as well, which is why the export regime is being tightened up further this month.

And while Indonesia struggles to control what its own industry is up to, it has even less say over what other countries do.

China is the world's largest producer but also the largest consumer of tin and it has historically been a net importer.

Import flows have dropped markedly since the middle of last year. The official customs figures show net imports slumping by 46 percent to 5,740 tonnes in the first nine months of 2014.

That, however, may be misleading, if China is shipping metal out in forms that do not make it into the official export data. Cui Lin, Chinese representative of industry group ITRI, recently told the SMM Tin Conference, held in Suzhou, that exports may have been as much as 8,000-9,000 tonnes in the January-August period.

What's not in doubt is that Chinese producers have lifted production, partly thanks to a newly-found source of raw materials supply in Myanmar, and have been drawing down stocks.

The shift in behaviour seems to date back to around the middle of 2013, when the tin price was starting on a rally from the $19,000 level that culminated in an October 2013 high of $24,000 per tonne.

All the evidence suggests that Indonesia's efforts to push prices higher incentivised China to lift output, cut imports and lift exports.

Which would explain why there has been no tangible sign of shortfall either in the form of LME stocks or the broader supply chain. And why the tin price lost all upwards momentum around the middle of this year.

FROM NEGATIVE TO POSITIVE?

So which has laid low tin, funds or fundamentals?

It's hard to ignore the role short-selling by money managers on the LME has contributed to the most recent price collapse.

But the change in positioning followed a long period of price stagnation, which was in large part down to a shift in Chinese physical market dynamics.

Negative fundamentals, in other words, triggered a negative fund reaction.

The resulting price decline will itself cause supply fundamentals to change again. ITRI's Cui Lin, for example, suggested the "grey" export flow out of China stopped in August as the London price fell.

That, together with even tougher export controls and, quite possibly, export quotas, in Indonesia should be positive for the tin price.

And if it is, you can bet money managers will be fast to jump on board. Just don't expect anyone in Indonesia to thank them if the price starts rising again. (Editing by Michael Urquhart)