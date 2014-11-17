(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 17 Tin is once again failing to live
up to its bull hype.
The price of the soldering metal on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) last month touched a 15-month low of $19,000 per
tonne. Down by over 10 percent on the start of the year, it is
vying with copper and lead for worst performer of 2014.
Yet back in January analysts in the Reuters poll picked tin
as a likely positive performer this year, based on a near
unanimous view that supply would fail to meet demand.
Tin's supply challenge, a combination of depleting grades at
existing producers and a lack of new mines, is a core part of
this metal's bull narrative.
So too is Indonesia, the world's largest exporter. The
country has exerted increasing control over the band of
free-wheeling producers operating out of the tin-rich islands of
Bangka and Belitung.
The government has introduced new minimum purity standards
on exports and required everything that leaves the country to be
first traded on a local bourse, the Indonesia Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (ICDX).
The explicit aims are to increase the value of the country's
minerals exports and to instil some environmental discipline
over producers. The implicit aim is to achieve higher prices,
wresting pricing power from the "speculators" on the LME in
favour of industrial players trading on the ICDX.
Quite evidently, things are not going to Indonesian plan.
But which has stymied tin's bullish prospects this year?
Funds or fundamentals? Or both?
FUNDS
Speculative money flows on the LME can now be tracked thanks
to the exchange's new Commitments of Traders Report (COTR).
The report by its very nature can only offer a partial
picture on the complex positioning landscape on the LME, but the
"managed money" component is a relatively clean prism through
which to see investment flows.
Although tin's occasional illiquidity deters many larger
investment players, the LME's COTR still shows over 90 currently
active money managers.
And, it is clear from the graphic below, they have been
steadily trimming long positions and adding to short positions
since around the start of August.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on managed money positions on LME tin:
link.reuters.com/dew43w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Indeed, the net long position shrank to just 0.6 percent of
open interest at the end of October. It recovered marginally to
1.5 percent in the first week of November but is still the
lowest of any of the major LME metals.
The shift in positioning neatly dovetails with tin's price
performance over the same period, the market breaking down
through support at $22,000 late in August and accumulating
downside momentum until that mid-October low down at $19,000.
Indonesians, government officials and producers alike, will
likely view the linkage as proof that "speculators" have stymied
the price to the point that the country is now actively
considering withholding supply from the market as a way of
supporting prices.
Yet, while short-selling by money managers does seem, at the
very least, to have exacerbated the price breakdown since
August, it's worth considering the lay of the land before then.
The LME only launched its positioning reports at the end of
July but at that time the managed money net long position on tin
was over 14 percent of open interest. Only zinc boasted a higher
net long ratio.
Back then, it seems, "speculators" were actively supporting
the tin price above $22,000 per tonne, in effect working with
the Indonesian authorities, who have used a "suggested opening
bid" on ICDX trading as an unofficial floor price.
It's still noticeable, by the way, how many funds have kept
the tin faith on the LME. The shift in net positioning has been
much more about new shorts being initiated than old longs closed
out.
So, how come the price wasn't going higher if both London
funds and Indonesian authorities were on the same side?
FUNDAMENTALS
The simple answer is fundamentals. And particularly those of
supply, given tin's bull story rests not on its somewhat
unexciting usage profile but on its supposed lack of new mines.
Firstly, despite Indonesia's best efforts to limit exports,
including a brief moratorium on sales in September, shipments
have fallen by only a marginal 10 percent so far this year.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Indonesia's (official) tin exports:
link.reuters.com/few43w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Indeed, there is a strong suspicion that the official figure
of 65,575 tonnes is an undercount. The official figures are
provided by the Ministry of Trade and denote what is being
registered and checked under the country's new export regime.
Other forms of tin, such as solder or alloys, may still be
seeping out of the country.
Certainly, the Indonesian police suspect as much, which is
why they swooped on 2,000 tonnes of outbound shipments in
September.
The authorities evidently have their suspicions as well,
which is why the export regime is being tightened up further
this month.
And while Indonesia struggles to control what its own
industry is up to, it has even less say over what other
countries do.
China is the world's largest producer but also the largest
consumer of tin and it has historically been a net importer.
Import flows have dropped markedly since the middle of last
year. The official customs figures show net imports slumping by
46 percent to 5,740 tonnes in the first nine months of 2014.
That, however, may be misleading, if China is shipping metal
out in forms that do not make it into the official export data.
Cui Lin, Chinese representative of industry group ITRI, recently
told the SMM Tin Conference, held in Suzhou, that exports may
have been as much as 8,000-9,000 tonnes in the January-August
period.
What's not in doubt is that Chinese producers have lifted
production, partly thanks to a newly-found source of raw
materials supply in Myanmar, and have been drawing down stocks.
The shift in behaviour seems to date back to around the
middle of 2013, when the tin price was starting on a rally from
the $19,000 level that culminated in an October 2013 high of
$24,000 per tonne.
All the evidence suggests that Indonesia's efforts to push
prices higher incentivised China to lift output, cut imports and
lift exports.
Which would explain why there has been no tangible sign of
shortfall either in the form of LME stocks or the broader supply
chain. And why the tin price lost all upwards momentum around
the middle of this year.
FROM NEGATIVE TO POSITIVE?
So which has laid low tin, funds or fundamentals?
It's hard to ignore the role short-selling by money managers
on the LME has contributed to the most recent price collapse.
But the change in positioning followed a long period of
price stagnation, which was in large part down to a shift in
Chinese physical market dynamics.
Negative fundamentals, in other words, triggered a negative
fund reaction.
The resulting price decline will itself cause supply
fundamentals to change again. ITRI's Cui Lin, for example,
suggested the "grey" export flow out of China stopped in August
as the London price fell.
That, together with even tougher export controls and, quite
possibly, export quotas, in Indonesia should be positive for the
tin price.
And if it is, you can bet money managers will be fast to
jump on board. Just don't expect anyone in Indonesia to thank
them if the price starts rising again.
