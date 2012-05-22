* Steady US tin premiums defy futures price drop

* Sub-$20,000 tin price to stimulate physical business

* US tin pipelines full; Indonesian export ban a non-event

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, May 22 Strong demand for tin by the automotive, electronics, and solar sectors, to name a few, has allowed sellers to command steady but strong cash premiums for the metal, even though exchange-listed futures prices have tumbled, market sources said.

After busting out of the gates in 2012 to touch its priciest level in seven months near $26,000 per tonne in early February, tin has been one of the hardest hit base metals in the second quarter, losing about 15 percent during the month of May to a new 2012 trough below $20,000.

But while the underlying prices have declined, sellers have continued to ask for and get cash premiums of $700 to $800 per tonne over the underlying prices.

The market's plunge, triggered more by macro-economic pressures and bearish investment demand flows rather than a drop in consumer demand, should, if anything, work to stimulate conditions in both the futures and physical markets, traders and physical dealers said.

"Business has been steady ... it's the futures price that's just under pressure. We're now in the $19,000 range and it's cheap. This will energize the market," said one physical dealer.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark tin futures closed Tuesday at $19,705 per tonne.

"If it dips much more, I don't think it will matter to the consumer. It will matter more to the banks and the investment side," said one trader. "It's not going to be based on consumption. It's going to be based on investment flows."

One tin buyer who purchases most of his U.S. material from South America said there have been no signs of slowing on the consumer end.

"Our main business is automotive, electronics and solar. Demand is still strong. I use one container load per month and that's been steady this year," he said.

One container amounts to 20 tonnes, or 40,000 lbs, of tin.

Accompanying the February price reversal and subsequent sell-off in the tin price have been a massive accumulation of the metal in LME warehouses.

Tin stocks have increased about 60 percent over the past three months to their highest since late 2011.

TIN AVAILABLE; HIGHER PRICES SEEN

"In North America, I have not seen any physical shortages. I can always get the physical units I need," said the buyer. "There's a lot of tin out there available. The pipelines are full."

A 20 percent export duty from major producer Indonesia on a number of mineral ore exports, including copper and tin, failed to rattle the market, the dealers said.

"Indonesia is barking up the wrong tree about cutting back production again," the physical dealer said.

"It has done nothing. Material still made its way out late last year," he said, referring to Indonesia's previous tin export ban in October of 2011.

Against this new Indonesian development and the seemingly surplus-like conditions, physical premiums have held their ground.

Spot market premiums for grade A metal, which contains 99.80 percent tin content, were quoted in a $700 to $800 range, largely in line with where they stood at the beginning of the year.

Premiums for low-lead tin were reported to be in a $900 to $950 range.

BNP Paribas metals strategist Stephen Briggs said tin is still the most supply-constrained of all the base metals and the rise in LME stocks this year is not necessarily indicative of an underlying global surplus.

"We expect overall inventory to fall further in the next 12 months. Not until 2014 will new tin mines begin to alleviate the situation," he said in a May 15 research report.

Given the tighter outlook, Briggs forecast a tin price of at least $25,000 per tonne in the second half of 2012 and $27,000 or more in the first half of 2013. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)