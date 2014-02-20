* Solder accounts for 54 pct of tin demand

* Ever smaller electronics use less solder

* New tin uses centre around energy sector, batteries

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 20 Electric cars, solar energy and shale oil promise to power new demand for tin as its use for solder in circuit boards stalls because electronic devices are getting ever smaller.

The constant miniaturisation of electronics could lead to the loss of 40,000 tonnes of tin demand per year over the next 5-10 years, industry group ITRI said. That is equivalent to some 12 percent of global refined tin consumption in 2013.

Researchers have several new uses in mind, led by batteries for hybrid vehicles that run on both fossil fuels and electricity.

"In terms of major tin impact, it's really batteries," said Jeremy Pearce, technology team leader at ITRI.

"We're still looking to see whether tin can make it in the hybrid vehicle markets, where the volumes would be very large."

Adding tin to batteries can improve performance and extend shelf life. General Motors scientists have developed a prototype lithium-ion battery for hybrid vehicles that includes tin and silicon while Toyota researchers have been working on a magnesium-ion battery with tin, he said.

Other scientists are developing cheaper batteries that can store electricity in remote areas of developing countries.

One innovation is a sodium-ion battery, made of wood and using the material's natural capillary structure, that includes tin to improve efficiency and targets low-voltage grid storage.

Other new products take advantage of tin's thermoelectric properties, transforming changes in temperature into power.

IBM has unveiled the artificial material kesterite, in which 30 percent is tin, as a next generation solar cell material and research continues, Pearce added in an interview.

Another potential market is stainless steel, where Nippon Steel has developed a new grade using small amounts of tin for its anti-corrosion properties, instead of nickel, to make the alloy.

"It's a very, very big market potentially, but there's lots of obstacles in getting there with capacity, so it's a much longer term prospect," Pearce said.

Other new fields include using tin in fracking fluids for shale oil or gas extraction, using tin alloys as fuel catalysts, and the application of tin as a anti-microbial agent, such as in toothpaste and veterinary medicines.

THREAT TO SOLDER

Tin has repeatedly had to reinvent itself as applications have been supplanted by new materials. In the past, this has included suggestions for tin to replace toxic and polluting lead in toys, shotgun pellets and fishing weights.

In recent years the need for solder has kept demand buoyant. Electronics now account for 54 percent of global tin demand, dwarfing the next biggest use, tinplate for making cans, at 17 percent.

The market is in deficit as consumption outstrips supply which comes chiefly from China and Indonesia.

A market deficit is expected to deepen this year to 12,400 tonnes, compared with total output forecast at 340,000 tonnes, from 7,400 tonnes in 2013, according to ITRI. Concern about supplies has supported prices.

The benchmark tin price on the London Metal Exchange has increased nearly 4 percent so far this year, although it has shed nearly a third since touching a peak of $33,600 a tonne in 2011 as recession curbed demand in the electronics sector.

But even as global appetite for electronics grows, technological change cuts the need for tin.

"Miniaturisation is almost directly countering the growth in electronics, to end up with a flat or more slowly growing picture on solder, it's almost cancelling out," Pearce said.

In some cases, such as South Korean company Samsung's mobile phones, no solder is being used at all to connect circuits, he added. Some so-called "smartwatches" use adhesives instead of solder while in other devices components are so small they are embedded inside the circuit board.

Expected gains in tin demand from new and expanded uses is due to offset those losses, resulting in a net increase of 2,000 tonnes per year, Pearce said.

Tin will also continue to benefit from the shift to lead-free solders due to safety concerns, Pearce said.

Government regulations in many countries have already forced the switch, but China has lagged and there is still big potential there, prompting ITRI to open an office in the world's second biggest economy, he added.

"If you take the very significant amount of solder that's used in the Chinese national market for washing machines, dishwashers, that's still quite a lot." (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)