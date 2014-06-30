By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 30
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 Former Tinder marketing
Vice President Whitney Wolfe sued the dating app on Monday
claiming sexual harassment and discrimination, making Tinder the
latest technology company to face legal trouble over its
treatment of women.
Wolfe's lawsuit said she was publicly labeled a "whore" in
front of Chief Executive Officer Sean Rad and was stripped of
her co-founder title. The suit said that Rad ignored Wolfe's
complaints. IAC Inc., the media company, owns a majority stake
in Los Angeles-based Tinder.
Wolfe is asking for compensatory damages, including lost
pay, punitive damages and restitution. The lawsuit was filed in
Superior Court of the State of California, Los Angeles.
Tinder and IAC did not immediately respond to emailed
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)