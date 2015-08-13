UPDATE 1-Power company Calpine explores sale - WSJ
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Aug 12 Online dating application Tinder said on Wednesday night that it had re-appointed the app's founder, Sean Rad, as its chief executive.
Rad returns after being replaced in March by former eBay Inc executive Chris Payne CEO.
"We mutually determined that this wasn't going to be optimal and thought that a quick transition served everybody best," the company statement quoted Payne as saying.
In another announcement, the company said Greg Blatt will be appointed as the executive chairman of Tinder.
Blatt also serves as chairman of The Match Group. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.