TAIPEI Oct 15 Taiwan's top financial regulator
said on Wednesday he has urged local banks to refrain from
giving new loans to Ting Hsin International Group, one of
China's biggest instant noodles makers, over the sale of what
prosecutors allege was tainted cooking oil.
The comments come after Taiwan prosecutors launched an
investigation into a unit of Ting Hsin this month.
"We have asked banks not to give them new loans," William
Tseng, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, told
reporters on the sidelines of a legislative session.
Ting Hsin is the parent company of Hong Kong-listed Tingyi
Cayman Islands Holding Corp.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)