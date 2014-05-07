TAIPEI May 7 Ting Hsin International Group,
parent of Chinese noodle maker Tingyi Holding, and
Foxconn Technology Group have submitted rival bids to merge with
Asia Pacific Telecom, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday.
"Ting Hsin eagerly wants to merge with Asia Pacific," the
source told Reuters. "Such a merger would create bigger
synergies than one between Foxconn and Asia Pacific."
The source declined to be identified due to the sensitive
nature of the matter.
Foxconn's flagship unit and iPhone maker, Hon Hai Precision
, is in talks to buy 22 percent of mobile network
provider Asia Pacific, local media have reported, citing
unidentified sources.
Officials of Hon Hai and Asia Pacific Telecom were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)