BRIEF-Yoox, Valentino partner to create new omni-channel business model
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to fix formatting)
Nov 1 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
* Says is applying for approval to establish a JV with Japan's Wakodo Co Ltd to engage in the marketing and sales of infant formula and baby foods
* Says JV will have a registered capital of $5 million, Tingyi will hold a 45 percent equity interest
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/jeg44v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Faurecia's S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect the auto supplier's solid positions in the segments it covers, as well as the recent strengthening of key credit ratios and our projections of a further moderate improvement in 2017-2018. However, the ratings are constraine