HONG KONG Nov 14 Chinese instant noodle
and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp
said on Monday that third-quarter profit fell 34.9
percent from a year earlier amid slower sales in a high
inflation environment, but came in ahead of forecasts.
Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, posted a
third-quarter profit of $130.59 million for the three-month
quarter ended in September, down from $200.49 million a year
earlier. The result beat an average forecast of $115 million
from three analysts.
Gross margin for the third quarter was 27.14 percent,
against 30.64 percent a year earlier as raw materials prices
affected gross profit.
Earlier this month, Tingyi announced that it would buy
PepsiCo Inc's money-losing bottling business in China,
a move expected to deepen the U.S. company's product
distribution in China, but at the cost of some control.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)