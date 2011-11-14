* Q3 profit at $130.6 mln vs $115 mln fcast

* Says Q4 remains difficult on rising costs

* Shares up 9 pct so far in 2011, vs 15 pct loss in benchmark (Add details of workers' strike, updates stock price)

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Nov 14 Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp reported a 35 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Monday and warned conditions were likely to remain tough for the rest of the year.

But Tingyi shares jumped as much as 8.1 percent after Hong Kong's stock index manager decided to add the firm to its benchmark Hang Seng Index, often the gateway for foreign investors allocating money to China.

"Due to rising labor costs and ongoing high raw material prices, coupled with the low season for beverages in winter, we expect the operating environment to remain difficult in the fourth quarter," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Tingyi also said it had "tremendous room" to expand in China's consumer market in the medium to long term, given the country's shift to consumption-led growth.

The company announced earlier this month that it would buy PepsiCo Inc's money-losing bottling business in China, in a move aimed at jointly tapping into China's beverage market. ID:nN1E7A307S]

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, posted a net profit of $130.59 million for the quarter ended in September, down from $200.49 million a year earlier. The result still beat an average forecast for a profit of $115 million from three analysts.

Turnover increased by 6.7 percent to $2.20 billion.

The gross profit margin for the third quarter fell to 27 percent from 31 percent a year earlier due to unfavourable weather conditions and raw material prices.

For its instant noodle business, revenue grew 30 percent in the third quarter to $967.8 million, while revenue for the beverage business dropped 8 percent to $1.16 billion. Bakery revenues increased 25.8 percent to $58.1 million.

PROTESTS AT PEPSI PLANTS AFTER TINGYI DEAL

Workers at three Pepsi bottling plants in China protested outside the plants on Monday morning for fear of losing jobs following the acquisition by Tingyi, a Chinese news website reported.

Employees in blue jumpsuits were protesting in front of their facilities in Chongqing, Chengdu and Nanchang, some demanding severance payments for workers who expect to lose their jobs, the Economic Observer said.

Other employees held banners saying, "Give me back my youth, give me back my self respect," and "If you want to remarry, first pay compensation," the report said.

According to Pepsico's agreement with Tingyi, Pepsico workers' contracts will be terminated and they will have to negotiate new terms with the joint venture, which many of the protesters believe will be disadvantageous to them, according to the report.

Pepsico officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tingyi will benefit from the addition of PepsiCo products in its distribution chain including the American company's popular Tropicana orange juice but it faces the immediate challenge of turning around and integrating PepsiCo's China businesses.

Shares of Tingyi have risen about nine percent so far this year, versus a 15 percent drop in the benchmark. The stocks ended 4.3 percent higher on Monday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Terril Yue Jones in Beijing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner, Ken Wills and Miyoung Kim)