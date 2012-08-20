* Tingyi Q2 profit falls 18.6 pct from year ago
* First annual profit decline in three quarters
* Shares touch 3-month high on margins, outlook
* Company sees increasing competition
By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, Aug 20 China's slowing growth has
touched even basic consumer staples as top instant noodle maker
Tingyi Holdings Corp posted its first annual profit
decline in three quarters, but shares hit a 3-month high on
Monday on optimism cost controls will improve margins for the
rest of the year.
Hong Kong-listed Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand and
a partner with PepsiCo Inc in China, reported higher
first-half profits than a year ago as further growth in its
instant noodle business offset sluggish demand in the beverage
segment.
Of critical concern to investors, the gross profit margin
rose 3.67 percentage points to 29.81 percent for six months
ended June.
"The earnings showed that the company was able to control
their costs, and that gave investors confidence in the company
for the remainder of the year as noodles are still a basic need
for the mass market despite weak macro conditions," said Steven
Leung, a director at UOB Kay Hian.
Some analysts said the company could build on its roughly 56
percent share of the $8.8 billion instant noodle market in the
second half due to its strong brand recognition and aggressive
marketing.
"Facing increasingly intense competition in the food and
beverage industry, the group will continue to fortify its
current leading market position and step up cooperation with its
strategic partners..." to offer new products, the company said
in a statement.
The company competes with smaller rival Uni-President China
Holdings Ltd and other noodle and beverage firms.
Tingyi reported profit for the April-June quarter of $86.1
million, down 18.6 percent from $106 million in the year-ago
period, according to Reuters calculations based on the first
half earnings. Second-quarter profits lagged an average forecast
of $102 million by four analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenues for the three-month period were $2.61 billion, up
from $2.11 billion a year ago.
Tingyi shares, which had fallen more than 16 percent this
year before the earnings report, jumped more than 7 percent to
$21.30, its highest level since April 19. As of 0600 GMT, shares
were trading at $21.50, up 6 percent.
GRAPPLING WITH CHINA SLOWDOWN
China's consumer-related companies, from major appliance
makers to meat processors and makers of other staple goods, are
grappling with an economic slowdown that has hit demand and
resulted in scores of profit warnings in the run-up to earnings
season.
China's annual economic growth cooled to 7.6 percent in the
April-June period, the slackest in more than three years,
confirming a downtrend that leaves full-year growth on course
for its softest showing since 1999.
Retail sales growth in China continue to pull back this
year, rising 13.1 percent in July from a year ago after logging
a 17.2 percent annual growth pace in July last year.
Despite the economic slowdown, Tingyi has targeted an
affluent middle class that prizes convenience and processed
foods that suit an active lifestyle.
In May, Tingyi said it was setting up a $24 million joint
venture with Japan ham and sausage maker Prima Meat Packers Ltd
to process poultry and meat products in China as it
expands its food product offerings.
In June, the company announced it would invest $220 million
in new plants in Xi'an to boost production.
H1 SHORT OF ESTIMATES
For the first six months ended June, Tingyi said its profit
totalled $284.42 million, up from $229.03 million a year
earlier. It lagged an average forecast of $300 million by five
analysts polled by Reuters.
Tingyi said total turnover for January-June rose 9.5 percent
to $4.53 billion from $4.14 billion a year earlier.
Tingyi had posted a 61.2 percent rise in profit to $198.3
million for the first quarter ended in March. That came despite
a 5 percent annual decline in revenues to $1.93 billion, with
the sharpest hit in the beverage division.