* Q2 profit falls 18.6 pct from year ago
* Shares down 16 pct this yr vs more than 8 pct gain in main
index
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Aug 20 The impact of China's slowing
economic growth showed signs of stretching into basic consumer
staples as the country's largest instant noodle maker, Tingyi
Holdings Corp, posted a drop in second quarter
earnings on Monday, its first such decl ine in three quarters.
Even so, the company's first half profits were higher,
though slightly below forecasts, as further growth in its
instant noodle business offset sluggish demand in the beverage
segment.
Hong Kong-listed Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand and
a partner with PepsiCo Inc in China, reported profit for
the April-June quarter of $8 6 .1 mi llion, down 18 .6 p ercent fr om
$10 6 million in the year-ago period, according to Reuters
calculations based on the first half earnings.
Second-quarter profits lagged an average forecast of $ 102
million by f o ur a nalysts polled by Reuters.
Revenues for the three-months period were $ 2.61 billion , up
from $ 2.11 billion a year ago.
"Facing increasingly intense competition in the food and
beverage industry, the group will continue to fortify its
current leading market position and step up cooperation with its
strategic partners..." to offer new products, the company said
in a statement.
Tingyi claims about a 56 percent share of China's roughly
$8.8 billion instant noodle market and competes with smaller
rival Uni-President China Holdings Ltd
Tingyi had posted a 61.2 percent rise in profit to $198.3
million for the first quarter ended March. That came despite a 5
percent annual decline in revenues to $1.93 billion with the
sharpest hit in the beverage division.
Despite the economic slowdown, the company has targeted an
affluent middle class that prizes convenience and processed
foods that suit an active lifestyle.
In May, Tingyi said it was setting up a $24 million joint
venture with Japan ham and sausage maker Prima Meat Packers Ltd
to process poultry and meat products in China as it
expands its food products offerings.
In June, the company announced that it would invest $220
million in new plants in Xi'an to boost production.
China's consumer-related companies, from major appliance
makers to meet processors and makers of other staple goods, are
grappling with an economic slowdown that has hit demand and
resulted in scores of profit warnings in the run-up to earnings
season.
China's annual economic growth cooled to 7.6 percent in the
April-June period, the slackest in more than three years,
confirming a downtrend that leaves full-year growth on course
for its softest showing since 1999.
Retail sales growth in China continue to pull back this
year, rising 13.1 percent in July from a year ago after logging
a 17.2 percent annual growth pace in July last year.
H1 SHORT OF ESTIMATES
For the first six months ended June, Tingyi said its
January-June profit totalled $ 2 84.42 million, up from $ 229.03
million pr ofit a year earlier .
It lagged an average forecast of $ 300 million by five
analysts polled by Reuters.
Growth in the instant noodle industry is slowing due to an
economic downturn that has sapped demand, although the company
is expected to gain market share both in terms of value and
volume in second half of 2012 due to its strong brand
recognitiion, analysts said.
Shares of Tingyi have fallen more than 1 6 percent this year
lagging a 8 . 2 percent gain f or the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.