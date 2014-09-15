HONG KONG, Sept 15 Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holding Corp said its instant noodles sold in China
met national safety standards, after one of its suppliers in
Taiwan was forced to recall some of its products over food
safety concerns.
Chinese firm Tingyi said none of its noodles in China used
ingredients supplied from Taiwan-based supplier Wei Chuan Foods
Corp, which earlier this month recalled some of its
products after a lard oil supplier, Chang Guann Co Ltd, became
the centre of a food safety scandal.
"All the instant noodles manufactured and sold by the
company in mainland China do not use such raw materials or
products from Taiwan," Tingyi said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse late on Sunday.
Tingyi said all of its manufacturing processes in China
complied with national safety and hygiene standards.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)