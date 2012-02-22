TAIPEI Feb 22 Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi Holdings Corp expects to receive approval from Chinese regulators for its tie-up with PepsiCo Inc very soon, said Tingyi's parent company in Taipei on Wednesday.

PepsiCo agreed to sell its interest in 24 soft drink bottlers in China to Tingyi in November, a move seen as an acknowledgment that its strategy in China was not working.

"Without unexpected events, China's commerce ministry will approve it very soon ... I'm prudently optimistic about it," Ting Hsin International Group Chairman Ying Chiao Wei said in a speech at the Commonwealth Economic Forum in Taipei.

At 0615 GMT, Tingyi rose 0.68 percent, versus a 0.19 percent rise in the broader market.