* Block issuance has surged in Asia Pacific region
* Tingyi shares up 32 pct since reaching 2012 low in May
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 16 A Tingyi shareholder
seeking to sell up to $120 million in stock cancelled the offer
after investors demanded bigger discounts to buy into the
largest instant noodle maker in China, two sources with
knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
Investment banks in the Asia-Pacific region have
increasingly focused on block offerings as investor interest in
IPOs wanes, and while such withdrawals are unusual, there have
been some of late.
The undisclosed shareholder in Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holdings Corp had offered 38.27 million shares in a range of
HK$23.75 to HK$24 each, equivalent to a discount of 1 percent to
2.1 percent to Monday's close, according to terms of the deal
seen by Reuters.
"The discount was too small. If it had been priced at a 5-7
percent discount, it would have been snapped up very quickly,"
said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice president for equity
sales.
Shares in Tingyi, which sells noodles under the Master Kong
brand and has a tie-up with PepsiCo in China, dropped
2.3 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent gain in the Hang Seng
index. The stock has soared nearly 32 percent since
hitting a 2012 low in late May.
Goldman Sachs was the bookrunner on the Tingyi deal. A
spokeswoman for the bank in Hong Kong confirmed that the
offering had not taken place but declined further comment.
Tingyi's largest shareholders, with about a one-third stake
each, are privately-held Japanese company Sanyo Foods Co Ltd and
Taiwanese group Ting Hsin International. Representatives for
both companies were not immediately available for comment.
A Tingyi spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.
Block deals in the Asia-Pacific jumped 84 percent in the
first nine months of 2012, contrasting sharply with a 57 percent
tumble in IPO issuance, according to Thomson Reuters data.
As block deals are normally executed within a couple of
hours, banks usually don't launch them without some level of
confidence they will succeed.
But some deals have been pulled, causing embarrassment for
underwriters including Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs.
SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile
operator, cancelled a $390 million sale of shares in steelmaker
POSCO last month, while a shareholder of Indonesian
coal miner Harum Energy pulled out of a $130 million
block deal in September.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs worked on the Harum Energy
deal, while Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and
SK Securities handled the failed SK Telecom offer, which later
went through successfully with Morgan Stanley as sole
bookrunner.