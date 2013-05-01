MELBOURNE May 1 Liquidators of Nathan Tinkler's
Mulsanne Resources were given the go-ahead by the court to sue
the struggling Australian tycoon for allegedly letting Mulsanne
trade while insolvent, said one of Tinkler's creditors,
Blackwood Corp.
Blackwood is trying to recover A$28.4 million ($29.5
million) that Tinkler's private company Mulsanne agreed to pay
last year for a one-third stake in the coal explorer. As a
result of the claim, a court late last year appointed
liquidators to wind up Mulsanne.
The process is being closely watched as Tinkler may be
forced to sell down his 19 percent stake in Whitehaven Coal Ltd
, now worth A$367 million, to cover his debts and
potential penalties.
The Supreme Court of New South Wales ruled on Tuesday that
liquidators Ferrier Hodgson would be allowed to ask Blackwood to
fund proceedings against Mulsanne.
"On 30 April 2013, the court approved a funding agreement
that will allow for the liquidator to commence proceedings
against the officers and former officers of Mulsanne Resources,"
Blackwood said in its quarterly report on Wednesday.
The liquidators now have to decide whether to launch a case
against Tinkler, a former mine electrician who made billions of
dollars from aggressive bets on coal tenements.
"Blackwood will continue to monitor the recoverability of
the monies owed to the company under the Share Purchase
Agreement and will keep the market updated on further
developments," Blackwood said.
At hearings in March, Tinkler said he thought he was going
to have funds to pay for the Blackwood shares from a deal he had
proposed to Hong Kong-based trading firm Noble Group Ltd
. The deal with Noble did not go ahead and he admitted
there had never been any written agreement with Noble.
($1 = 0.9633 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)