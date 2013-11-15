* Amendments may hit branchless banks - report
MOSCOW, Nov 15 Shares in Russian online bank TCS
slumped by as much as a third in value on Friday on a
newspaper report that parliament is considering proposals to
make it harder for banks which do not have branches to issue
credit cards.
TCS said, however, that proposed amendments to a consumer
credit bill were not targeted at its use of couriers to
distribute cards, but to prevent unsolicited mass mailings.
"TCS does not send unsolicited credit cards to Russian
consumers," the company said in a statement issued through the
London Stock Exchange.
Earlier, the Kommersant daily reported that the finance
committee of the State Duma lower house had approved amendments
to a to consumer lending bill that would require cards to be
issued at a bank office.
Traders said the proposal appeared to be targeted at the
business model of TCS, which was founded by
brewing-to-restaurants entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and recently
raised $1 billion when it floated on the London Stock Exchange.
"Its business model is at risk," said Mikhail Kotov, a
trader at Alfa-bank.
In its statement, TCS said the new clause in the consumer
lending bill "has been misinterpreted by some commentators" to
mean cards would have to be collected by customers at a fixed
location, such as a branch. The bill, which faces a second
reading, is likely to undergo further amendments, it said.
Lawmaker Anatoly Aksakov, a member of the Duma finance
committee, said a drafting error had crept into the text of the
amendments. He told Reuters they would allow cards to be picked
up by, or delivered to, clients.
Tinkov, a serial entrepreneur often compared to Britain's
Richard Branson, put a brave face on the situation: "What
doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I believe. Everything will
be fine," he tweeted.
MODEL UNDER ATTACK?
Tinkov, who founded the bank in 2007, has built a
fast-growing online franchise, distributing credit cards by
courier and focusing on provincial towns neglected by bigger
banks. TCS had 3.5 million credit cards in issue by the end of
June.
Some analysts said, however, that TCS's London initial
public offering (IPO), which valued the business at $3.2 billion
- or an estimated five times book value - was overvalued despite
the company's dynamic growth.
East Capital, an eastern Europe-focused fund management
group that manages more than $5 billion in investments, said in
a note to clients this week that it had sold the shares it had
bought in the TCS IPO.
"We participated in the listing but later sold, as we found
the valuation excessive compared to peers, and increased our
exposure to Sberbank instead," Stockholm-based East
Capital wrote in the Nov. 13 note.
Large state banks have come late to the consumer credit
market and, say some analysts, have made use of their so-called
administrative resources to influence regulation to make life
more difficult for their competitors.
Gazprombank banking analyst Andrey Klapko said the goal was
not to put TCS out of business. "There is no goal to kill the
business and ban remote sales. But they want to identify
clients," he said.
TCS's global depositary receipts, or proxy shares, traded at
$11.13 at 1130 GMT, down 29 percent on the session. It placed
the GDRs at $17.50 apiece, at the top of an offer range, at the
Oct. 22 share sale.
After the IPO, Tinkov remains majority owner with a stake of
50.9 percent. Backers Goldman Sachs, Baring Vostok,
Vostok Nafta and Horizon Capital retain stakes of 4.5 percent,
2.9 percent, 4.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
