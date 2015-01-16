BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
Jan 16 Tintbright AG :
* CFO and Chairman of supervisory board leave Tintbright
* Announces that Ang Chung is stepping down from his position as chief financial officer and member of management board of group for personal reasons
* Says chairman of supervisory board informed company about his resignation with effect from Feb. 10, 2015
* Says Johannes Mauser, chairman of supervisory board informed company about his resignation with effect from Feb. 10, 2015
* Also, Qing Zhang has resigned from his position as deputy chairman of supervisory board with effect from Feb. 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.