Nov 25 Tintbright AG :
* Says group revenue grew 5.6 pct to 96.6 million euros in
first nine months (9 months 2013: 91.4 million euros)
* Says 9-month profit for period was 16.0 million euros (9
months 2013: 15.7 million euros)
* Says guidance for FY 2014 confirmed
* Says management board is considering additional controls
to strengthen trust
* Says 9-month EBITDA was 22.5 million euros in reporting
period, and thus around prior-year-level
* Says still expects pre-tax EBT margin to be 22-24 pct
* Says based on present order situation, management board
still anticipates for FY that group will grow revenue by around
10 pct in euros
