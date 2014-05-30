BRIEF-Anji Foodstuff to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
May 30 Tintbright AG : * Dgap-news: Tintbright AG / key word(s): interim report/quarter results
Tintbright AG : Tintbright AG increased margins considerably in the first
quarter of 2014 * says Q1 revenue of EUR 24.5 million (Q1 2013: EUR 24.4 million) * Says Q1 pre-tax margin improved to 22.7% (Q1 2013: 20.8%) * Says Q1 gross profit margin increased to 27.5% (Q1 2013: 25.1%) * says Q1 net profit amounted to EUR 4.1 million (Q1 2013: EUR 3.8 million) * Says guidance for FY 2014 confirmed * Says management board still anticipates that group will grow revenue by
around 10% in euros in 2014 * says Q1 EBITDA was EUR 5.9 million, compared with EUR 5.7 million in the first
quarter of 2013 * Says Q1 cash flow from operating activities was EUR 6.5 million (Q1 2013:
outflow of EUR 8.2 million) * Says it expects in 2014 to report a slight drop of 1-2% in the weaving segment
revenue * says Q1 cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 55.7 million (31 March 2013:
EUR 19.7 million) * Assumes that, as in the previous year, the Q1 of the year will be the weakest
for seasonal reasons * Says for 2014 it still expects the group's pre-tax margin (ebt margin) to be in
the range of 22-24% * Sees revenue growth of around 15% in the higher-margin processing segment for
2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 17 Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.