Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Oct 16 Tipiak SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 35.9 million euros versus 34.9 million euros last year
* Expects for FY growth of sales and consolidation of results
* Says FY outlook depends on Q3 consumption level in France and prices evolution Source text: bit.ly/1xVtVJn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.