FRANKFURT, April 12 Buyout group Centerbridge
has tied up with Deutsche Telekom to bid for Tipico
as an auction of Germany's largest private sports betting group
nears the end, two people familiar with the matter said.
According to the sources, the German telecoms bellwether
aims to take a minority stake in privately-held Tipico as it
seeks to expand revenue streams outside its traditional
business, while Centerbridge would buy the majority.
The planned offer may value Tipico at about 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion), or roughly 9 times its expected core earnings,
in line with the valuation of listed peers like GVC, one
of the people said.
Buyout groups CVC and XIO as well as Czech lottery firm
Sazka are also expected to hand in an offer by a deadline next
week, the sources said.
Tipico and its owners as well as the potential bidders
declined to comment, except for XIO, which was not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Harro Ten
Wolde and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Maria Sheahan)