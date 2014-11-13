Nov 13 Tipp24 SE

* 9-month net profit 1.1 million euros

* 9-month revenue 105.4 million euros

* 9-month EBIT of 11.1 million euros - adjusted 8.9 million euros

* Says adjusted earnings forecast confirmed for fiscal year 2014

* Says continues to expect FY revenue growth to between 135 million euros and 145 million euros