FRANKFURT, March 26 Lottery company Tipp24 said on Wednesday it expected its 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 25 million and 35 million euros ($34.4-48.2 million).

In 2013, its EBIT had dropped to 19.5 million euros from 56.5 million after the company paid out an unusually high jackpot and spent money to move its headquarters to London.

($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)