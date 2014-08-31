Aug 31 Tipp24 SE : * Says adjustment of forecast due to winnings payout * Says a player has won a jackpot of approximately 44 million EUR in a

secondary lottery held by MyLotto24 * Says consolidated EBIT in the current fiscal year 2014 will be burdened by

approximately EUR 5 million * Says is lowering its current EBIT forecast of EUR 15-25 million to EUR 10-20

million * Says previous revenue forecast of EUR 135-145 million is being adjusted to

approximately EUR 90-100 million