BRIEF-Kingclean Electric to pay cash 2.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 31 Tipp24 SE : * Says adjustment of forecast due to winnings payout * Says a player has won a jackpot of approximately 44 million EUR in a
secondary lottery held by MyLotto24 * Says consolidated EBIT in the current fiscal year 2014 will be burdened by
approximately EUR 5 million * Says is lowering its current EBIT forecast of EUR 15-25 million to EUR 10-20
million * Says previous revenue forecast of EUR 135-145 million is being adjusted to
approximately EUR 90-100 million Source text for Eikon:
April 25Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7uhZQh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)