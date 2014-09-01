Sept 1 Tipp24 SE :

* Reinstates its previous forecast for the current fiscal year

* Expects revenues of 135-145 million euros and EBIT of 15-25 million euros for FY

* Mylotto24 Ltd management has withdrawn report to Tipp24 SE of a jackpot win of about 44 million euros, which was announced on 31 Aug 2014

* Mylotto24 has stated the win had been reported mistakenly, which was discovered in course of further routine checks