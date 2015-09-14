BRIEF-Granules India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 456.7 million rupees versus profit 329.9 million rupees year ago
(Corrects spelling to 'gets' in headline) Sept 14 Tirupati Sarjan Ltd : * New orders and business development in company and its subsidiary * Got work orders for development of education hub at Diu for 468 million
rupees * Got work orders for construction work of Sabarkantha District State
Reservation Police Dal Group-6 fro 193.8 million rupees * About 450 million rupees work will be completed by March 2016 * Co's residential housing project at SG Highway in Ahmedabad will be executed
by March 2016 * Source text: bit.ly/1J7sRFv * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* March quarter consol net profit 456.7 million rupees versus profit 329.9 million rupees year ago
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 516.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.48 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pAkj7V) Further company coverage: