(Corrects spelling to 'gets' in headline) Sept 14 Tirupati Sarjan Ltd : * New orders and business development in company and its subsidiary * Got work orders for development of education hub at Diu for 468 million

rupees * Got work orders for construction work of Sabarkantha District State

Reservation Police Dal Group-6 fro 193.8 million rupees * About 450 million rupees work will be completed by March 2016 * Co's residential housing project at SG Highway in Ahmedabad will be executed

by March 2016 * Source text: bit.ly/1J7sRFv * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)