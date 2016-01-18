* Aims for loan growth of zero to 5 pct in 2016
* Auto loan growth seen flat as auto sales remain weak
* Aims for slight growth in 2016 profit, lower provisions
BANGKOK, Jan 18 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group
Pcl said on Monday it expected 2016 net profit to be
stable or slightly higher than 4.25 billion baht ($117.1
million) thanks to modest loan growth and lower provisions after
an estimated drop in bad debt.
The group, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top five
auto loan provider, aims for a lending growth of zero to 5
percent this year, mainly from hire purchase business, Suthas
Ruangmanamongkol, the company's president, told a news
conference.
Hire purchase or auto loans, which account for 70 percent of
Tisco Bank's portfolio, is expected to post flat growth this
year as the country's domestic auto sector is likely to remain
weak following a contraction in sales in the past three years.
The new tax structure has pushed up prices of vehicles,
discouraging consumers to buy new cars, while the overall
economy should improve with estimated 2016 GDP growth of 3.0-3.5
percent, Oranuch Apisaksirikul, group chief executive said.
Tisco Bank's bad debt surged last year after loans related
to steel maker Sahaviriya Steel Industries turned into
non-performing loans (NPLs), forcing the bank to set aside
higher loan loss provisions.
The bank's bad debt is expected to decrease by 0.2 to 0.3
percentage point this year from last year's 3.23 percent of
total lending, Oranuch said. Tisco Bank's NPLs had peaked last
year, she said.
Lending to corporate and retail customers would rise 5
percent this year on expectation that the sector will benefit
from the government's stimulus packages, she said.
($1 = 36.3000 baht)
