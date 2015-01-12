Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
BANGKOK Jan 12 Tisco Financial Group Pcl
* 2014 net profit 4.25 billion baht ($129.22 million), barely changed from a year earlier, due to falling lending, especially from the auto hire purchase sector, it said in a statement.
* This compared with the 4.1 billion baht forecast by StarMine.
* Says 2014 lending down 8.3 pct on year due to the weak economy and lower auto sales; loans for hire purchase business down 9.6 pct from a year earlier.
* Says non-performing loans (NPLs) at 2.57 pct of total loans at the end of 2014, up from 1.73 pct from a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.