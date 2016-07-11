BANGKOK, July 11 Thailand's Tisco Financial
Group Pcl reported a 20 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Monday, thanks mainly to higher net
interest income and lower provisions after bad debts fell again.
The company, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top
five auto loan providers, made a net profit of 1.21 billion baht
($34.5 million) in the April-June period, below the average 1.27
billion baht forecast by seven analysts in a Reuters survey.
Net interest income rose 9.9 percent from a year earlier due
to the lender's ability to maintain loan yield and control
costs, while provisions declined 25.6 percent thanks to improved
asset quality, the company said in a statement.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped to 3.03 percent of total
lending in the second quarter, versus 3.07 percent in the
previous quarter after rising as high as 3.3 percent in the
third quarter of 2015, it said.
Retail customers accounted for 70.6 percent of the loan
portfolio, with hire purchase or auto loans making up nearly 90
percent of retail loans in the second quarter, it said.
Tisco shares closed nearly 5 percent higher at 53 baht ahead
of the earnings announcement, their highest since May 17, 2013.
The main Thai index was 0.88 percent higher.
($1 = 35.1200 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
editing by David Clarke)