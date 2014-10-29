BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
BANGKOK Oct 29 Tisco Financial Group Pcl
* Says expects 2014 net profit to be lower than 2013 due to weak loan demand, especially from auto sector, Suthat Rueangmanamongkhon, president told reporters
* Says loan growth will drop at single-digit rate this year after a contraction in the first nine months Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.