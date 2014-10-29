BANGKOK Oct 29 Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* Says expects 2014 net profit to be lower than 2013 due to weak loan demand, especially from auto sector, Suthat Rueangmanamongkhon, president told reporters

* Says loan growth will drop at single-digit rate this year after a contraction in the first nine months Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)