Aug 3 Greece's Titan Cement said on Wednesday it
is buying a stake in Brazilian cement manufacturer Companhia
Industrial de Cimento Apodi for about $100 million.
Titan said it had entered a joint venture agreement that
Cimento Apodi be controlled on a 50/50 basis by the Dias Branco
Group and a Titan/Sarkis vehicle, 94 percent of which is owned
by Titan.
Titan's said its investment would be financed through
available cash.
Cimento Apodi's assets include an integrated cement plant in
Quixeré and a grinding cement plant in Pecém port, close to the
city of Fortaleza. It has a production capacity of more than 2
million tons of cement per year, Titan said.
