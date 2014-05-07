Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture - Les Echos
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Titan Co Ltd(TITN.NS) gain 1.4 percent to 275 rupees, adding to Tuesday's gain of 3.5 percent, after the jewellery company's January-March profit rose a stronger-than-expected 11.3 percent.
HSBC raised its target price on the stock to 325 rupees from 260 rupees and maintained its "overweight" rating after the results, saying Titan shares still have "substantial upside" given the company's outlook.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
ZURICH Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
MUMBAI Cotton supplies in Indian spot markets fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 million bales between October and December as government's move to scrap high-value currency notes disrupted trading, a leading trade body said on Monday.