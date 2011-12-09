* Q3 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.50

* Q3 rev $423 mln vs est $383.9 mln

* Raises FY EPS view to $1.76-$1.86 from $1.56-$1.66

* Raises FY rev view to $1.43-$1.5 bln from $1.33-$1.41 bln

* Shares up 10 pct pre-market

Dec 9 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook, as rising farm incomes and food prices spurred demand for its tractors and other agricultural equipment.

"Our agriculture segment continues to benefit from the strong agriculture market due to an overall successful harvest in our region and a tight global supply of grain," Chief Executive David Meyer said in a statement.

The U.S. agricultural economy is the healthiest in years as rising farm incomes allow farmers to pay off debt and buy land and machinery to meet booming demand for crops and livestock.

The company, which has benefited from soaring food prices over the last two years, now sees 2012 earnings of $1.76-$1.86 per share, on revenue of $1.43-$1.5 billion, up from its earlier view of $1.56-$1.66 per share and revenue of $1.33-$1.41 billion.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $1.66 per share, on revenue of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, rival Deere & Co posted strong fourth-quarter results as higher grain prices boosted sales at the world's largest farm machinery maker.

Titan posted a third-quarter profit of 61 cents a share, topping analysts' average estimate of 50 cents a share.

Revenue rose 36 percent to $423 million.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 28 percent since touching a year-high of $32.03 in April, were up 10 percent before the bell on Friday. They closed at $22.89 on Thursday on Nasdaq.