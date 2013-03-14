Reuters Market Eye - Titan Industries (TITN.NS) shares fell 3 percent on Thursday on concerns over stress on its working capital cycle and interest costs, dealers said.

Concerns over a proposal by the RBI of linking the gold leasing rate (about 3.5 percent at present, 180-day lease period) to the base rate (about 9-10 percent) can potentially reduce earnings by up to 10 percent, HSBC Securities says in a note.

Also, Titan opting for direct import of the metal (90-day lease period) can trigger additional working capital needs which could potentially lower financial year 2014 earnings by up to 4 percent, HSBC says.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)