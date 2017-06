Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Titan Industries (TITN.NS) surge as much as 8.9 percent a day after posting better-than-expected operating profit margins for the July-September quarter, although its net profit was in line with estimates.

ICICI Securities said it expects Titan to post improved earnings in the second half of the fiscal year.

"We remain hopeful about a better second half on the back of the festive season and the onset of the wedding season," ICICI says in an email to clients.

Titan shares up 8.74 percent as of 1:47 p.m.