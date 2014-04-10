April 10 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly revenue and said it would reduce its workforce at its construction business by about 12 percent.

Revenue fell to $708.6 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $784.5 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $387,000, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $15.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.