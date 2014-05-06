Reuters Market Eye - Titan Company Ltd(TITN.NS) profit may lag consensus estimates when the company reports results for the January-March quarter later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Titan to report operating profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($43.54 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.68 billion rupees.

Titan shares were down 0.1 percent as of 10:00 a.m.

($1 = 60.1800 rupees)

(Abhishek Vishnoi)