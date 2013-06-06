MUMBAI Shares in Titan Industries Ltd(TITN.NS) fell as much as 2.2 percent after India increased import duty on gold by a third to 8 percent, which was seen hurting its earnings outlook, dealers said.

India is the world's biggest buyer of bullion and the government is seeking to halt a surge in demand as it threatens to widen a record current account deficit.

The increase was announced a day after the RBI acted to force domestic jewellers to buy only on a cash basis and is also expected to slash imports, which hit 162 tonnes in May, twice the monthly average of 2011 when they reached a record.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)