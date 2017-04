A salesgirl shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Chandigarh November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Shares of Titan Industries Ltd(TITN.NS), a maker of jewellery, fell as much as 5 percent on Monday on fears that slumping global gold prices would hit earnings, dealers said.

Gold sank more than 5 percent on Friday amid concerns about central bank sales and souring sentiment, though bullion prices have recovered somewhat in Asian trading on Monday.

Titan shares were down 2.8 percent as of 9.22 a.m.

