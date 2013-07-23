MUMBAI, July 23 Shares in India's Titan Industries Ltd slumped 5.7 percent in pre-open trading after the Reserve Bank of India moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit.

The central bank said importers need to retain 20 percent of the gold they import in customs-bonded warehouses, and will only be able to buy in more after exports equivalent to 75 percent of the retained amount have been shipped. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)