* Warburg files lawsuit seeking liquidation of Titan
* Titan gets non-binding offer to take control of company
* Debt-laden Titan in the red for past 5 years
HONG KONG, July 13 Titan Petrochemicals Group
Ltd, founded by mainland Chinese businessman Tsuo Tin
Chun, is in "active discussions" to sell a controlling stake
after shareholder Warburg Pincus filed a lawsuit seeking a
liquidation of the indebted Chinese company.
Titan, in which Warburg Pincus holds a stake of around 10
percent, received a non-binding indicative offer on Thursday to
take control of the company, it said in a filing with the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
Titan is in talks to issue new shares to the potential
investor that it did not identify, according to the filing. If
the shares were issued, it is likely to result in a change of
control of the company, it added.
Warburg Pincus, which has invested more than $215 million in
the Hong Kong-listed company since 2007, filed a petition in a
Bermuda court seeking a winding up of Titan.
The petition is expected to be heard on August 16, said
Titan, which owns oil storage, shipping and trading businesses
in China, Singapore and Malaysia.
Titan previously said it defaulted on HK$825.8 million
($106.45 million) of principal and HK$35.1 million in interest
due on its U.S. dollar bonds March 19. It attributed the default
to the failure in selling a shipyard to a Chinese company called
Grand China Logistics.
Shares in Titan were suspended on June 19 pending an
announcement of price-sensitive information.
Titan, which went public in Hong Kong in 2002 through a
backdoor listing, have been suffering losses for five
consecutive years through 2011 as its debt-fuelled growth
strategy was hit by a nasty shipping industry downturn.