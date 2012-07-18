* Zhenrong proposes to take 51 percent stake in Titan
* Zhenrong on U.S. sanction list for dealing with Iran
* Warburg Pincus seeking to liquidate Titan
By Charlie Zhu and Chen Aizhu
HONG KONG, July 18 Chinese oil trader Guangdong
Zhenrong Energy Co has offered to take control of debt-laden
shipping and oil storage firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd
, which is facing a liquidation suit from U.S. private
equity firm Warburg Pincus.
Zhenrong, hit by U.S. sanctions in January when it was
described as the biggest supplier of refined petroleum products
to Iran, is controlled by Zhuhai Zhenrong Co, a former affiliate
of China's defence industry and now one of the country's five
biggest traders of crude oil and oil products.
Titan, which said last week it was in talks to sell a
controlling stake, has suffered losses for five consecutive
years after its debt-driven growth strategy came undone during a
steep downturn in the shipping industry.
Warburg Pincus filed a petition in a Bermuda court earlier
this month seeking to wind up Titan, which had assets of HK$6.4
billion ($825 million) at the end of last year while current
liabilities reached HK$7.7 billion.
Warburg has invested more than $215 million in Titan since
2007 and holds a stake of around 10 percent.
Under the proposal, Guangdong Zhenrong would pay up to
HK$200 million to take a stake in Titan of at least 51 percent,
Titan said. Zhenrong would also set aside up to $145 million to
buy Warburg Pincus' interest, and provide Titan with interim
financing of up to $40 million.
"This proposed investment will create a stable platform from
which Titan can ride out the current turbulent market
conditions," Titan executive director Patrick Wong said in the
statement.
Warburg Pincus declined to comment.
An acquisition would allow Zhenrong to make use of Titan's
oil storage facilities in Guangdong, Fujian, Shanghai and
Shandong.
"Titan's storage assets, with premium infrastructure and
locations, are the biggest attractions to us," a Guangdong
Zhenrong official, who declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak to media, told Reuters.
Chinese businessman Tsoi Tin Chun stepped down this month as
Titan's chairman after building the company into a firm with oil
storage, shipping and trading businesses spanning China,
Singapore and Malaysia. Tsoi controls nearly 48 percent of
Titan, which also owns a shipyard in China.
Guangdong Zhenrong's chief executive Xiong Shaohui, formerly
a Chinese trade ministry official in charge of petroleum
trading, is a university acquaintance of Titan's current
chairman Zhao Xuguang, sources told Reuters.
LIQUIDATION PETITION
Zhenrong's investment is subject to an adjournment and
eventual withdrawal of Warburg Pincus' winding-up proceedings
against Titan, and the receipt of a waiver to exempt it from
making a general offer for all of Titan, the statement said.
Tsoi, 49, made a big bet on the highly cyclical oil shipping
business in 2005, borrowing heavily to expand its tanker fleet.
With the help of Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, Titan
issued $400 million of seven-year bonds carrying a fixed annual
coupon of 8.5 percent.
The shipping market plunged after 2007, and the company's
storage business in China ran into stiff competition from
Chinese state players such as PetroChina
and Sinopec Corp .
Heavy interest expenses ate into Titan's finances, and the
company racked up combined net losses of HK$3.5 billion from
2007 to 2011.
Shares in Titan, which has a market value of $248 million,
were suspended on June 19 pending an announcement. The stock
last traded at HK$0.246, after plunging 50 percent in the last
12 months.