HONG KONG Aug 8 Chinese oil trader Guangdong
Zhenrong Energy Co Ltd has agreed to buy control of debt-laden
shipping and oil storage firm Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd
, which is facing a liquidation suit from U.S. private
equity firm Warburg Pincus.
Zhenrong, hit by U.S. sanctions in January when it was
described as the biggest supplier of refined petroleum products
to Iran, is controlled by Zhuhai Zhenrong Co, formerly
affiliated with China's defence industry and now one of the
country's five biggest traders of crude oil and oil products.
Under an agreement signed with Guangdong Zhenrong on Aug. 1,
loss-making Titan plans to issue 7 billion new shares for HK$175
million ($22.57 million) to the oil trader, Titan said in a
filing with the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.
The new shares, to be issued at HK$0.025 each, would
represent nearly 90 percent of Titan's enlarged share capital
after the offer, it said.
But Zhenrong will seek to keep Titan listed by maintaining
the company's public float at no less than 25 percent of its
total share capital, Titan said, adding that the share issue
would be subject to a number of conditions, including a
dismissal of Warburg's liquidation suit.
Warburg Pincus -- which has invested more than $215 million
in Titan since 2007 -- filed a petition in a Bermuda court last
month seeking to wind up the company, which had assets of HK$6.4
billion at the end of last year while current liabilities
reached HK$7.7 billion.
Warburg has also sued Titan and some of its executives in
Hong Kong's High Court for misrepresentation and breach of
contract.
Zhenrong has also agreed to pay up to $145 million to buy
Warburg Pincus' interest in Titan's storage companies in
mainland China and to provide the storage companies with interim
financing of up to $40 million.
An acquisition would allow Zhenrong to make use of Titan's
oil storage facilities in Guangdong, Fujian, Shanghai and
Shandong in eastern China, a Guangdong Zhenrong official has
said.
Titan has suffered losses for five consecutive years after
its debt-driven growth strategy came undone during a steep
downturn in the shipping industry.
Shares in Titan, which has a market value of $248 million,
were suspended on June 19. The stock last traded at HK$0.246,
after plunging 50 percent over the previous 12 months.