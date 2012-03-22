March 22 Reuters) - As the 100th anniversary of the sinking
of the Titanic nears next month the public's interest in the
tragedy has not diminished.
On April 10, 1912, the Titanic set sail on its maiden
voyage, traveling from Southampton, England, to New York.
It was nicknamed the "Millionaire's Special".
The ship was fittingly captained by Edward J. Smith, who was
known as the "Millionaire's Captain" because of his popularity
with wealthy passengers.
Onboard were a number of prominent people, including
American businessman Benjamin Guggenheim, British journalist
William Thomas Stead, and Macy's department store co-owner
Isidor Straus and his wife, Ida.
Here is a look at the disaster and its aftermath:
THE DISASTER:
-- The liner struck an iceberg late on April 14 and sank in
the early hours of April 15, 1912. The ship's starboard side
scraped along the iceberg. At least five of its supposedly
watertight compartments toward the bow were ruptured.
-- After assessing the damage, as the ship's forward
compartments filled with water, its bow would drop deeper into
the ocean, causing water from the ruptured compartments to spill
over into each succeeding compartment, thereby sealing the
ship's fate.
-- Of the 2,223 passengers and crew aboard the ship, dubbed
"unsinkable" before departure, 1,517 died. Third class suffered
the greatest loss - of approximately 710 on board, only some 174
survived. Seventy-six percent of the crew died.
100 YEARS ON:
-- U.S. and British investigations proposed various safety
recommendations just after the sinking, and in 1913 the first
International Conference for Safety of Life at Sea was called in
London. The conference drew up rules requiring that every ship
have lifeboat space for each person embarked; that lifeboat
drills be held for each voyage.
-- In September 1985, the first underwater images of the
Titanic were recorded as its giant boilers were discovered.
Later video showed the ship lying upright in two pieces.
-- In addition to being the subject of numerous books, the
ship inspired various movies, notably "A Night to Remember"
(1958) and James Cameron's blockbuster "Titanic" (1997).
-- Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the 1912 sinking died
in June 2009. She was 97. Dean was just nine weeks old when her
family sold a pub they owned in London to travel on the maiden
voyage of the passenger liner and begin a new life in Wichita,
Kansas, in the United States, where her father Bertram hoped to
open a tobacconist shop.
-- Researchers assembled in March 2012 a field map of the
wreck. The mapping team snapped 130,000 photos throughout 2010
using two underwater robots and using solar imaging to create
the most in-depth picture yet of the 3-mile by 5-mile swath of
wreckage.
Sources: Reuters/www.britannica.com/www.titanicfacts.net
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
editing by Patricia Reaney)